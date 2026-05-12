SES Q1: “Solid start to the year”

Satellite operator SES has reported that its increasingly important Networks division continued to grow impressively in Q1 with revenue up 106 per cent YoY, whilst its Mobility segment grew 207.8 per cent.

SES reported that it has won $306 million (€260.2m) of new business during the quarter, and even the decline in its once-important DTH/Media division saw growth of 42.9 per cent although helped by Intelsat’s consolidation into the numbers. Government/military business also grew by 50.7 per cent.

Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES, commented: “Q1 2026 marks a solid start to the year for SES as a combined company with focused execution across our Networks and Media businesses, underpinning confidence in our strategy and in-line with our reiterated financial outlook for 2026. Networks, now accounting for around two thirds of total revenues, delivered growth led by continued momentum in Mobility and Government. Additionally, in our Fixed Data business we have taken decisive actions to mitigate competitive pressures.”

“During the quarter, our Aviation business benefitted from nearly 600 aircraft now flying with the SES multi-orbit inflight connectivity system, delivering fast, dependable internet access to millions of passengers. Demand for the multi-orbit ESAs continues to grow as we won additional aircraft commitments in the first quarter including more than 40 Japan Airlines’ long-haul aircraft. SES and Boeing reached a milestone toward factory line-fit solution for the multi-orbit system on all Boeing aircraft models,” he added. “Our Media business continues to have a strong cash-generative profile and despite structural headwinds the business has secured close to €100 million in long-term renewals and new business in the first quarter.”

SES also noted positive impact from a planned contract restructuring in Aviation of €81 million in Q1 2026 and periodic revenue of €19 million recognised in Maritime in Q1 2025, Fixed Data was additionally up 79 per cent YoY.

Media revenue stood at €285 million (34 per cent of total revenue), an increase of 42.9 per cent YoY, benefiting from fully consolidating Intelsat in July 2025.

“Underlying declines result from lower revenue in mature markets due to capacity optimisation as well as the impact from the Brazilian customer bankruptcy,” said SES.