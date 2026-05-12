TikTok launching ad-free subscription in UK
May 12, 2026
TikTok, the social media platform for short-form video content, is rolling out a subscription option for UK users who do not want to see adverts on the platform – following in the footsteps of Netflix and Snapchat.
TikTok is now notifying users aged 18 and over that they will be required to pay £3.99 (€4.60) a month for an ad-free experience. Users will be asked to decide whether they want to pay for TikTok Ad-Free or continue using the app for free – with personalised ads – by November 11th.
TikTok says its ad-free offering aims to give users more choice over their platform experience. It comes after the company began testing ad-free monthly subscriptions in some global markets in 2023.
“Choice for our community and growth for UK businesses go hand in hand on TikTok. Advertising on our platform is already helping thousands of British businesses reach new customers, increase sales and create jobs, while our new ad-free option gives people greater control over their experience. Together, this ensures we continue to deliver real economic impact while giving our community the flexibility to engage with TikTok in the way that suits them,” commented Kris Boger, TikTok’s UK Managing Director.