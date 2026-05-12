TikTok launching ad-free subscription in UK

TikTok, the social media platform for short-form video content, is rolling out a subscription option for UK users who do not want to see adverts on the platform – following in the footsteps of Netflix and Snapchat.

TikTok is now notifying users aged 18 and over that they will be required to pay £3.99 (€4.60) a month for an ad-free experience. Users will be asked to decide whether they want to pay for TikTok Ad-Free or continue using the app for free – with personalised ads – by November 11th.

TikTok says its ad-free offering aims to give users more choice over their platform experience. It comes after the company began testing ad-free monthly subscriptions in some global markets in 2023.