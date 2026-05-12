Amagi upgrades CLOUDPORT

Amagi, the Emmy Award-winning media technology company, has announced a landmark advancement to Amagi CLOUDPORT , as part of its broader transformation from a point solution provider to a comprehensive cloud platform for broadcast. “Over the past year, Amagi has prioritised a fundamental shift in how broadcast infrastructure is designed—moving beyond simple cloud migration to reengineering the core of playout operations,” commented Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and President – Global Business at Amagi. “The latest set of upgrades directly impacts uptime, control, and scalability for broadcasters operating in high-pressure, always-on environments.” With 250+ features shipped in FY25-26, the platform now supports 100+ concurrent feeds with 200-player multi-AZ redundancy in a single tenant, enabling large-scale, distributed deployments with consistent performance and built-in resilience. Proactive Operations with Amagi Monitoring This upgrade introduces Amagi Monitoring, a proactive monitoring platform purpose-built for CLOUDPORT deployments, designed to anticipate and mitigate operational risks before they impact on-air output.

The tool surfaces missing assets, schedule gaps, ingest failures, audio misconfigurations, and delivery anomalies, while delivering customer-level analytics on playout duration and asset processing. Since late 2025, Amagi Monitoring has helped avert over 80 per cent of potential disruption scenarios. Enterprise-Grade Security Hardening Security remains foundational to CLOUDPORT, reinforced through continuous platform-wide modernisation. The platform has achieved SOC 2 Type II certification for the second consecutive year, ensuring robust controls across infrastructure, access, and data protection. Resiliency Engineered for Continuous Broadcast CLOUDPORT is designed for 99.999 per cent availability, with resiliency embedded across network, infrastructure, and operational layers. At the network level, support for SMPTE ST 2022-7 enables hitless protection switching for RTP-based workflows, ensuring uninterrupted playout even in the presence of network failures.