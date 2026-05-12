Amagi upgrades CLOUDPORT
May 12, 2026
“Over the past year, Amagi has prioritised a fundamental shift in how broadcast infrastructure is designed—moving beyond simple cloud migration to reengineering the core of playout operations,” commented Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and President – Global Business at Amagi. “The latest set of upgrades directly impacts uptime, control, and scalability for broadcasters operating in high-pressure, always-on environments.”
With 250+ features shipped in FY25-26, the platform now supports 100+ concurrent feeds with 200-player multi-AZ redundancy in a single tenant, enabling large-scale, distributed deployments with consistent performance and built-in resilience.
Proactive Operations with Amagi Monitoring
This upgrade introduces Amagi Monitoring, a proactive monitoring platform purpose-built for CLOUDPORT deployments, designed to anticipate and mitigate operational risks before they impact on-air output.
The tool surfaces missing assets, schedule gaps, ingest failures, audio misconfigurations, and delivery anomalies, while delivering customer-level analytics on playout duration and asset processing. Since late 2025, Amagi Monitoring has helped avert over 80 per cent of potential disruption scenarios.
Enterprise-Grade Security Hardening
Security remains foundational to CLOUDPORT, reinforced through continuous platform-wide modernisation. The platform has achieved SOC 2 Type II certification for the second consecutive year, ensuring robust controls across infrastructure, access, and data protection.
Resiliency Engineered for Continuous Broadcast
CLOUDPORT is designed for 99.999 per cent availability, with resiliency embedded across network, infrastructure, and operational layers.
At the network level, support for SMPTE ST 2022-7 enables hitless protection switching for RTP-based workflows, ensuring uninterrupted playout even in the presence of network failures.
Reimagining Broadcast UX for Dynamic, Operator-Driven Workflows
CLOUDPORT shifts the broadcast paradigm from static control to adaptive, operator-centric workflows, headlined by a ~70 per cent faster playlist publishing via new show-level playlist editing and publishing. The platform introduces a horizontal timeline view for proactive conflict management and consolidates multi-channel operations through a unified interface capable of 16-channel synchronised playout. By offering configurable widgets and streamlined control, CLOUDPORT reduces manual intervention and cognitive load, allowing broadcasters to scale regional and variant feeds with greater agility.
Advancing Playout Performance and Viewer Experience
CLOUDPORT advances the standards of modern broadcasting by integrating ultra-low-latency JPEG-XS workflows that reduce transmission lag by up to 1.3 seconds, a critical leap for live sports and interactive viewing. The platform further elevates the viewer experience with support for 4K HDR 10-bit video and Dolby Atmos audio, ensuring premium, cinematic fidelity across HDR10 and HLG formats. To meet global accessibility needs, CLOUDPORT now features Google Speech-to-Text V2 for real-time AI captioning and translation, alongside enhanced HTML-triggered graphics automation for precise, production-grade on-air presentation at scale.
Leveraging Cloud Advancements for Cost-Efficient Operations
CLOUDPORT further strengthens its cloud-native foundation through a deeper integration with AWS, leveraging next-generation compute instances and Amazon EKS to drive superior playout performance. By implementing Karpenter-based autoscaling and migrating to GP3 storage, the platform significantly improves resource efficiency and deployment agility. These infrastructure optimisations enable broadcasters to benefit from cloud-native advancements, improving scalability, performance, and deployment agility without introducing architectural complexity.
Availability
These enhancements are available as part of the ongoing CLOUDPORT 4.x release cycle.