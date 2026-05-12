EchoStar loses 366,000 pay-TV subs in Q1

EchoStar’s steady decline in pay-TV subscribers continues. The Denver-based company’s Q1 numbers saw the operator lose 177,000 subscribers in its satellite TV Dish business in the US, and 189,000 in its Sling TV segment.

EchoStar ended the quarter with 4.84 million Dish customers and 1.79 Sling TV subscribers. At the end of Q1 2025 it reported 183,000 cancelled subs to Dish and 198,000 Sling TV cancellations. This quarter is a very modest reduction on those numbers but the trend is obvious. EchoStar blamed the decline on rival streaming services.

The one segment which showed growth was its Boost cellular service which grew 16,000 net new clients. EchoStar said gross new wireless subscribers dropped to 616,000 from 657,000 a year earlier.

Completing the decline was news that its Hughes Network broadband-by-satellite service had also lost subscribers, down 58,000 and ending the quarter with 681,000 subscribers.

EchoStar ended the quarter with $1.51 billion (€1.2bn) of cash and cash equivalent and stressed that its in-the-pipeline deals with AT&T and SpaceX were crucial.

“Until the closing of these transactions, which are subject to receipt of government approvals and other customary conditions, funding is not deemed committed and because we do not currently have the necessary Cash on Hand and/or projected future cash flows or committed financing to fund our obligations for at least twelve months from the issuance of these condensed consolidated financial statements, substantial doubt exists about our ability to continue as a going concern,” stated EchoStar in a regulatory filing.

Financially, EchoStar brought in revenues of $3.66 billion ($3.86bn last year) and resulting in a net loss of $146.88 million ($202.6 million last year).