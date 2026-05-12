Research: FAST emerges as TV’s new normal in US

Free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) has moved from the margins of the streaming landscape to the centre of how Americans watch TV. Hub Entertainment Research’s study, FAST: Full Throttle, reveals many US TV viewers now use FAST services, and roughly half of those users now describe FAST as “must-have”.

The findings reframe free streaming as more than a downmarket compromise and reveal a viewer who looks remarkably similar to the paying streaming customer.

Key findings from Hub’s inaugural FAST report include:

FAST is now a fixture, not a fallback.

A majority of TV viewers (55 per cent) have used at least one FAST service, and roughly half of regular FAST users (46 per cent) say those services are a “must-have” part of the entertainment ecosystem. Use is also sticky; 28 per cent of FAST users say they watch every day.

FAST viewers aren’t who the industry thought they would be.

Free services were expected to appeal mainly to consumers who don’t care enough about TV to pay for it. The data says otherwise:

· FAST users spend just as much time watching TV: FAST viewers report watching about 24 hours of TV per week, statistically in line with the 22 hours watched by those who don’t use FAST platforms.

· They spend almost as much money: FAST users estimate they spend about $75 per month on TV services, only slightly less than non-FAST users ($84). Plus, 60 per cent say they use FAST as a complement to their paid services, rather than a replacement for paid services.

· They’re just as invested in TV: 67 per cent say watching TV is an important part of their lives – the same percentage as among those who only use paid sources of TV.

‘Free’ is the biggest draw — but it’s not the only one.

When asked to name the benefits of free streaming compared to other kinds of services, 87 per cent of viewers mention the fact that they don’t cost anything to use. However, a near-frictionless experience (many FASTs don’t require a login at all) and the depth of the library content are also major factors.

· Quick to access (40 per cent): Unlike pure SVoD services, viewers can find live streaming shows playing as soon as they open the app. To add, many free services don’t even require an account.

· Easy to discover (33 per cent): A third of users say that it’s easier to find new things to watch on FAST services than on other platforms.

· Nostalgia viewing (32 per cent): Free streaming skews more toward library content, and for many consumers, that’s the appeal: 46 per cent of FAST users say they most often watch older shows, whether titles they’ve never seen or favorites they’re rewatching.



FAST is a bridge between traditional TV and creator content — especially YouTube.

YouTube — once a home for cat videos — now sits atop the Nielsen Gauge as the most-watched streaming platform on TV sets. FAST services may be how traditional media companies follow viewers into that new kind of TV experience.

· Free streaming users are more likely to watch YouTube: 85 per cent of FAST users are also regular viewers of YouTube, compared with 66 per cent of those who don’t use free streaming.

· They’re more engaged with creator content in general: Half (48 per cent) of free-streaming users say that creator content is a “must-have” part of their entertainment diet, compared with only 32 per cent of non-users.

· Free-streaming viewers are younger: 38 per cent of FAST users are under the age of 35, compared to just 25 per cent of those who don’t use free streaming.

· Creator content can attract new users to long-form TV platforms: 59 per cent of FAST users and 36 per cent of non-users say they would try a new free streaming service if it offered creator content, they follow alongside traditional shows and movies.

“‘Free’ is a reason for people to try a service, but it’s not enough to create real engagement over the long term,” commented Jon Giegengack, principal at Hub and one of the authors of the study. “However, this research shows the library content most FASTs are built around is actually a selling point for many users, as is the low-friction user experience of services that often don’t even require you to create an account. As the cost of streaming — and everything else — keeps rising, free streaming will keep gaining ground.”

“FAST is becoming the bridge between traditional television and the creator economy, and platforms like Tubi are proving that the model works,” added Yuliyana Beleva, Senior Research Analyst at Hub. “Viewers want simplicity, which is why a unified platform where creator content lives alongside traditional long-form TV is the natural next step. Creator content is no longer just a social media story — it’s shaping the next chapter of free streaming.”

Hub’s 2026 FAST: Full Throttle study is based on a survey conducted in February 2026 among 3,009 US TV consumers — 2,500 monthly FAST users and 509 non-users. All respondents were age 16–74, watched at least five hours of TV per week, and had high-speed internet at home.