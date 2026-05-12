Research: Global services capture majority of Norwegian video viewing

Traditional TV viewing continues to decline across the Nordics, with Norway showing the sharpest shift, reports Mediavision. Since 2017, average daily traditional TV viewing in Norway has more than halved, while online and social video consumption has increased significantly.

“The shift toward online viewing in Norway is the strongest in the Nordics, commented Fredrik Liljeqvist, Principal Analyst at Mediavision. “Norwegian consumers have consistently shown a strong willingness to adopt new viewing behaviours and platforms, accelerating the transformation of the overall video market”.

Global services now account for more than half of all video viewing in Norway. The growing share of online and social video is increasing pressure on both local broadcasters and streaming services.

Social video platforms are among the main drivers behind global players’ growing share of viewing. More than 20 per cent of all video viewing in Norway now takes place on social media platforms, with significantly higher figures among younger consumers.

“Social video is reshaping the competitive landscape of the video market. Several global streaming players, including Netflix and Disney+, are increasingly expanding their efforts within mobile and short-form video as competition for viewers’ time intensifies,” added Liljeqvist.

As global platforms continue strengthening their position, pressure on both local broadcasters and streaming providers is expected to increase further in the Norwegian market.