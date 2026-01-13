HBO Max expands into 8 new European countries

HBO Max has rolled out in eight new European countries — including Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Greece, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein and Israel. The streaming service, owned by Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), is now present in over 100 countries worldwide

Additionally, HBO Max has announced a bundling deal with Prime Video in Germany, Austria and Italy that builds on their existing partnership in territories including Spain, France, Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands.

“It is exciting to kick off the new year by expanding into some of the biggest economies in the world, as we continue to deliver HBO Max to new viewers,” commented JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games at WBD. “Next up is the launch of HBO Max in the UK and Ireland in late March, which will complete HBO Max’s rollout across Europe.”

HBO Max content includes new Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (premiering January 19th), iconic series such as The White Lotus, Euphoria, It: Welcome to Derry and The Last of Us, as well as cult classics such as Sex and the City and Friends, along with blockbuster movies such as Weapons, Sinners, Superman and the Harry Potter collection. Subscribers can also look forward to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina, which will stream live on the platform from February 6th.