Germany: HBO Max bundles with RTL+

RTL+ and HBO Max have announced an agreement to offer customers in Germany a bundle that combines both services under a single subscription when HBO Max launches in the country on January 13th. Customers will be able to subscribe to the two new bundle offers via RTL+ or HBO Max.

Subscription prices start at €11.99 per month for the HBO Max Basic with Ads and RTL+ Premium bundle (instead of €15.98 if both services are booked separately). Customers can also opt for the HBO Max Standard and RTL+ Premium Werbefrei bundle for €17.99 per month (instead of €25.98).

The offer combines RTL+ highlights such as Neue Geschichten vom Pumuckl, Make Love, Fake Love and the UEFA Europa League, with HBO Max’s content such as new Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (premiering January 19th), iconic series like The White Lotus, It: Welcome to Derry and The Last of Us, as well as cult classics such as Sex and the City and Friends, along with blockbuster movies such as Weapons, Sinners and Superman.

“RTL+ and HBO Max – that’s a great combination of two terrific content worlds. The most successful national content on RTL+, from reality TV to fiction to sports, in a joint offering with top series, iconic blockbuster movies, and much more from HBO Max. With this bundle, we are igniting the next stage in the success story of RTL+ and preparing HBO Max for its big market launch in Germany,“ commented Stephan Schmitter, CEO of RTL Germany. ”Following our extensive Warner content deal and marketing partnership with Warner Bros Discovery, we are taking another big step in our partnership with our new streaming bundle from RTL+ and HBO Max. We are creating an offering that we are proud of in terms of its breadth and appeal, and that will make all streaming hearts beat faster!”

Matthias Heinze, SVP Commercial & Managing Director Warner Bros Discovery Germany, Switzerland & Austria, added: “With the HBO Max and RTL+ bundle, we are combining iconic, internationally acclaimed storytelling from HBO and Warner Bros Discovery with the strong local roots and most popular hits of RTL+. Together, we are creating an offering that perfectly complements each other and provides entertainment for every taste and every generation in the family. This partnership is a strong signal for the German market and for the future of premium streaming.”

