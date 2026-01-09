Germany: waipu.tv becomes HBO Max launch partner

waipu.tv and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) have announces a partnership to launch HBO Max in Germany. As a launch partner, waipu.tv will seamlessly integrate the streaming service into its offering when the service goes live on the country on January 13th.

HBO Max content includes new Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (premiering January 19th), iconic series such as The White Lotus, Euphoria, It: Welcome to Derry and The Last of Us, as well as cult classics such as Sex and the City and Friends, along with blockbuster movies such as Weapons, Sinners, Superman and the Harry Potter collection.

“Our aspiration is to make television and streaming as simple and attractive as possible,” commented Markus Härtenstein, Co-CEO of Exaring AG. “With HBO Max, we bundle even more first-class content in one place for our customers.”

Matthias Heinze, SVP Commercial & Managing Director WBD Germany, Switzerland & Austria, added: “Our long-term goal is to make the incredibly diverse and high-quality content of HBO Max accessible to as many viewers as possible. The partnership with waipu.tv is an important part of this.”

The subscription to HBO Max in combination with waipu.tv Perfect Plus offers a price advantage over the separate subscription of the individual services at €17.99 a month.

The news follows RTL+ also announcing it will be a launch partner for HBO Max in Germany.