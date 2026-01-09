Spain: SVoDs reach 37.4m users

SVoD platforms attracted an estimated 37.4 million monthly unique users in Spain in 2025, according to the OTT Multiscreen Barometer published by Barlovento Comunicación (12th wave, December 2025). The report shows a population reach of 96 per cent, factoring in access via television, tablet, mobile phone and computer.

High engagement on a daily basis is also evident. The report puts daily unique users at 34.9 million, pointing to widespread and habitual consumption of SVoD services. On average, individuals use 5.9 platforms, underlining the growing fragmentation of viewing and the coexistence of multiple services within the same household or user profile.

In terms of content, the global Top 5 ranking by unique viewers (in millions) is led by Stranger Things (Netflix), with 5.9 million viewers. Second place goes to Aquí no hay quien viva (multiple platforms), with 5 million, highlighting the continued appeal of well-known Spanish productions and their ability to draw sizeable audiences in the digital environment. Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein movie (Netflix) followed with 4.3 million viewers, while El cuco de cristal (Netflix) and La que se avecina (multiple platforms) completed the Top 5, both reaching 3.4 million unique viewers.



Overall, the findings depict a fully established SVoD ecosystem in Spain, characterised by near-universal reach among the connected population, very high daily usage, and a content offering that blends major international productions with long-running domestic titles.