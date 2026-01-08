ITV Studios, TVNZ renew content deal

ITV Studios and Television New Zealand (TVNZ) have announced the renewal of their longstanding exclusive content partnership. The multi-year deal, brokered by Augustus Dulgaro, EVP, Asia Pacific at ITV Studios, Harry Seward, Senior Sales Manager and Anthony Sonego, Senior Legal Manager, ensures TVNZ remains the home of ITV Studios’ catalogue of drama, non-scripted and entertainment programming for Kiwi audiences.

Under the renewed agreement, TVNZ will continue to have exclusive first-look access to ITV Studios’ upcoming slate of scripted and non-scripted programmes. The deal guarantees that viewerss in New Zealand can continue to watch long-running soaps, Coronation Street and Emmerdale, as well as the hit quiz show The Chase.

Another key highlight of the renewal is a significant commitment to the Love Island franchise. The agreement secures the future of the global phenomenon on TVNZ, including Love Island UK, Love Island USA, Love Island Australia, as well as the spin-off Love Island Games and Love Island All Stars.

Dulgaro commented: “We are thrilled to continue this long-standing partnership with TVNZ. In addition to having a simpatico working relationship with the team, together we have evolved and built this deal to the powerhouse it is today, with around 1,500 hours of ITV content launching across TVNZ’s platform annually. It’s gratifying to know that our key brands and upcoming slate will have the best launch platform in New Zealand for many years to come.”

Josh Wolfe, TVNZ’s General Manager, Commercial, added: “It’s fantastic to continue our longstanding partnership with ITV. This deal ensures TVNZ remains the home of premium international entertainment in Aotearoa, from long-running favourites like Coronation Street to the complete Love Island franchise and an exciting slate of new dramas. ITV Studios’ content consistently connects with Kiwi audiences, and we look forward to continuing to deliver their very best to our viewers.”

TVNZ has acquired around 13,000 hours of content from ITV Studios over the last decade

As previously announced, Dulgaro will step away from his current role as EVP APAC Sales at the end of March 2026, when he will be replaced by Moira Hogan.