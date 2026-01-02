Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision on Prime Video this February

A new documentary on His Majesty King Charles III’s Harmony philosophy will debut on February 6th exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The film, titled Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision, is about hope when we need it most. All over the world, nature is in decline, and the effects are increasingly hard to ignore. The documentary tells the story of how King Charles III, as Prince of Wales, pursued early environmentalism, through to the life-changing work of his charity, The King’s Foundation.

As Prince of Wales, The King faced opposition. When he pioneered organic farming, people dismissed his plans. And he spoke up for the science behind biodiversity loss, deforestation and climate change long before these issues became mainstream.

Today, His Majesty’s philosophy, ‘Harmony; is sparking transformations all over the world. Communities of all shapes and sizes are using Harmony and the example of The King’s Foundation’s headquarters, Dumfries House in Ayrshire, Scotland, to produce inspirational outcomes. Following The King’s belief that “seeing is believing”, the film offers a vision of the future filled with hope.

Crafted by multi-award-winning Passion Planet, in collaboration with The King’s Foundation charity, the film is narrated by Kate Winslet and reveals The King’s passion for nature and the environment as never before. His Majesty takes viewers step by step through his personal story and his charitable work. Directed by Nicolas Brown amd filmed across four continents, the documentary span 75 years of archive footage.

The trailer can be viewed here.