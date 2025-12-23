Research: 31% of Brits start Xmas Day on social media

Christmas without Wi-Fi would be a disaster for millions of households, with 37 per cent Brits saying the big day would be ‘catastrophic’ if they lost internet access, according to research from Virgin Media O2. This comes as Wi-Fi disruption is seen as a bigger threat to Christmas enjoyment than food or present related issues. With 74 per cent already concerned about how to keep family and friends entertained this year, 37 per cent of Brits say that a Christmas Day without the internet would either completely derail the day or cause major problems. The rhythm of Christmas Day: Britain’s new digital timetable Virgin Media O2’s broadband upstream and downstream data paints a picture of a new ‘rhythm’ to Christmas Day, showing how connectivity now underpins everything from entertainment and downtime to staying in touch with loved ones. 2024’s Christmas Day network analysis revealed a markedly different pattern to a typical day, with network activity peaking at 11am, followed by a noticeable drop-off later in the day as the nation stepped away from screens.

7am-9am: The screen-first start

Rather than opting for a lie-in, Brits are up early on Christmas Day, with broadband traffic starting to rise from 6.30am. A third of the nation (31 per cent) start the big day checking social media before opening presents. While early-morning usage starts slightly below a typical weekday, it rises rapidly and by 8am is already outstripping average daily traffic.

9am-10am: Peak present opening

Between 9am and 10am, broadband traffic rises sharply, as present opening is in full swing across the UK. This year, 21 per cent of households say they are expecting a new phone, and more than a quarter (27 per cent) will be unwrapping new streaming or gaming subscriptions, driving more data consumption as people set up their new devices.

10am-12pm: Connectivity spike

By mid to late morning, the Christmas morning broadband rush reaches its peak, with households making video and voice calls to family and friends and setting up new gadgets, pushing traffic on household broadband networks.

12pm-3pm: The Christmas lunch dip

Afternoon broadband traffic dips in the early afternoon, with the nation typically sitting down for Christmas lunch between 2pm and 3pm. Many households step away from screens for a walk, board games, or a post-lunch clean-up.

Evening: On-demand entertainment take-over

Evening broadband traffic rises sharply again from 5.30pm through the evening as most Brits (68 per cent) say they settle in to stream Christmas TV and films after 4pm. Last Christmas, the evening rush peaked at 9pm, as families tuned into the Gavin and Stacey Reunion Christmas Special. Traffic drops off slightly from 10pm as Brits fall asleep on the sofa – with some late-night peaks in upload traffic after 11pm as some post and share Christmas Day content before bed.