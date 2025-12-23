Research: 31% of Brits start Xmas Day on social media
December 23, 2025
Christmas without Wi-Fi would be a disaster for millions of households, with 37 per cent Brits saying the big day would be ‘catastrophic’ if they lost internet access, according to research from Virgin Media O2. This comes as Wi-Fi disruption is seen as a bigger threat to Christmas enjoyment than food or present related issues.
With 74 per cent already concerned about how to keep family and friends entertained this year, 37 per cent of Brits say that a Christmas Day without the internet would either completely derail the day or cause major problems.
The rhythm of Christmas Day: Britain’s new digital timetable
Virgin Media O2’s broadband upstream and downstream data paints a picture of a new ‘rhythm’ to Christmas Day, showing how connectivity now underpins everything from entertainment and downtime to staying in touch with loved ones. 2024’s Christmas Day network analysis revealed a markedly different pattern to a typical day, with network activity peaking at 11am, followed by a noticeable drop-off later in the day as the nation stepped away from screens.
7am-9am: The screen-first start
Rather than opting for a lie-in, Brits are up early on Christmas Day, with broadband traffic starting to rise from 6.30am. A third of the nation (31 per cent) start the big day checking social media before opening presents. While early-morning usage starts slightly below a typical weekday, it rises rapidly and by 8am is already outstripping average daily traffic.
9am-10am: Peak present opening
Between 9am and 10am, broadband traffic rises sharply, as present opening is in full swing across the UK. This year, 21 per cent of households say they are expecting a new phone, and more than a quarter (27 per cent) will be unwrapping new streaming or gaming subscriptions, driving more data consumption as people set up their new devices.
10am-12pm: Connectivity spike
By mid to late morning, the Christmas morning broadband rush reaches its peak, with households making video and voice calls to family and friends and setting up new gadgets, pushing traffic on household broadband networks.
12pm-3pm: The Christmas lunch dip
Afternoon broadband traffic dips in the early afternoon, with the nation typically sitting down for Christmas lunch between 2pm and 3pm. Many households step away from screens for a walk, board games, or a post-lunch clean-up.
Evening: On-demand entertainment take-over
Evening broadband traffic rises sharply again from 5.30pm through the evening as most Brits (68 per cent) say they settle in to stream Christmas TV and films after 4pm. Last Christmas, the evening rush peaked at 9pm, as families tuned into the Gavin and Stacey Reunion Christmas Special. Traffic drops off slightly from 10pm as Brits fall asleep on the sofa – with some late-night peaks in upload traffic after 11pm as some post and share Christmas Day content before bed.
Christmas tensions and new traditions
High expectations are fuelling festive tension, with more than half of Brits (52 per cent) stating that cooking is the biggest source of Christmas Day stress, while 46 per cent struggle to persuade others to clean up. Competitive behaviour also adds to the strain, with 40 per cent saying it causes friction, and more than a quarter (26 per cent) admitting arguments break out over Christmas games.
It’s no wonder, then, that many look for digital escape routes. Nearly a quarter of Brits (24 per cent) plan to sneak off to “doomscroll” to escape the tension, while one in five (19 per cent) plan to retreat to call or FaceTime/video call a partner or friend who isn’t present. A further 21 per cent say they’ll be actively trying to avoid certain relatives altogether.
Christmas traditions are shifting as well, with Brits admitting they now spend more time setting up gadgets on Christmas morning than opening presents and streaming has overtaken the King’s Speech as the nation’s festive viewing ritual. Almost two thirds (65 per cent) don’t plan to watch it this year, compared with 89 per cent who say they will stream other Christmas TV or films instead.
Gareth Lister, Director of Connectivity at Virgin Media O2, said, “Our network traffic paints a clear picture of how the nation spends Christmas Day, showing how Brits rely on connectivity to contact absent friends and family, stream their favourite movies, keep the day running and maintain the peace when festive tensions run high. With connectivity playing such an important role, it’s vital that families ensure their internet is set up for success. Simple steps such as placing your Wi-Fi router in a central, open location and checking your broadband speed in advance can make a real difference. It’s also worth setting up connected gifts in advance to ensure they are ready to go once opened to ensure nobody is stuck waiting around.”