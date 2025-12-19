Samsung expands gaming lineup on smart TVs

Samsung says it is turning its smart TVs “into the ultimate living room party destination” for the holiday season. Through Samsung Gaming Hub, new social games and experiences from Netflix Games, Amazon Luna, Volley, and Play.Works are being rolled out across Samsung smart TVs and devices.

Existing Amazon Prime or Netflix members can enjoy an expanding library of games at no additional cost, while no subscription is required to access Play.Works. Additionally, or a limited time, new Volley subscribers on Samsung TVs can get their first month free.

Highlights:

A specialist in voice-powered gaming brings hits like Jeopardy!, Wheel of Fortune, and Song Quiz to Samsung Smart TVs, perfect for game night banter or holiday gatherings. Play.Works: No subscription required. Users can jump into a lineup of free, TV-friendly games, including timeless classics like Pac-Man and Tetris, alongside modern casual and party favourites designed for easy play with a remote.

“Samsung is continuing to deliver more for our players with more partners, and more ways to play the best party games on our Smart TVs,” said Mike Lucero, Head of Product Management for Gaming at Samsung. “With new partners like Volley, and additional offerings from Amazon, Netflix, and Play.Works, Samsung Smart TVs bring everyone together for games that anyone can instantly enjoy.”

