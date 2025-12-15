Research: Festive period accounts for a third of US SVoD sign-ups

Research from Ampere Analysis shows that nearly one-third of US streaming sign-ups occur between November and January, but long-term customer retention hinges on deal structure and perceived value, not promotions alone.

Black Friday – the major shopping day after Thanksgiving in the US – is a significant driver of the festive spike, with eight of the top 10 US streamers launching deals in 2024, offering savings ranging from $20 to $108. However, only three achieved stronger customer retention among those acquired during the November 24th – December 2nd window than during the rest of the year.

Further key findings include:

Higher-value savings had a more positive influence on long-term engagement, and promotions lasting more than six months consistently reduced churn. Price sensitivity remains a key challenge. Ampere’s Q3 2025 consumer survey found that 57 per cent of US respondents cite cost as a key reason for churning, reinforcing the need for a festive strategy that blends strong content, well-built promotional mechanics, and demonstrable ongoing value.

Olivia Deane, Research Manager at Ampere Analysis, commented: “The festive period continues to stand out as a critical moment for US streamers, but while promotional activity plays an important role, analysis shows that winning – and keeping – festive consumers requires a broader, more considered strategy. Platforms that combine well-structured seasonal offers with strong content, and clear ongoing value are best placed to turn festive acquisition into long-term retention.”