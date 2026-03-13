Huawei joins The Media Coding Industry Forum

The Media Coding Industry Forum (MC-IF) has announced that Huawei has joined the organisation as a member, signaling growing confidence in the Versatile Video Coding (VVC) standard.

As a member of MC-IF, Huawei joins a collaborative industry forum focused on building the VVC ecosystem. MC-IF members work collectively to address interoperability challenges between next-generation codecs and existing platforms, devices, and workflows, with the goal of lowering friction as industry deployment takes shape.

“Huawei’s participation in MC-IF is a reflection of VVC’s technological strength and ability to meet real-world video codec requirements. Huawei brings experience as a leading contributor of system-on-chip and device manufacturing with a significant reach in intellectual property. We look forward to working with them to demonstrate VVC’s advantages in action, and promoting VVC interoperability,” said Justin Ridge, president of MC-IF.

The VVC standard, published in July 2020, delivers a substantial increase in compression efficiency over its predecessor, HEVC/H.265, achieving around 50 per cent bitrate reduction for the same video quality. VVC’s unparalleled compression performance stems from a combination of efficient coding tools designed from the start to support a wide range of video content properties including High Dynamic Range (HDR), Wide Color Gamut (WGC), and computer-generated imagery for gaming and remote screen content sharing.