France: Creator economy market worth €6.9bn

A study of France’s creator economy has been carried out, revealing a total market worth of €6.99 billion in 2025, up 19 per cent over one year. According to figures released by Coherent Market Insights for the first time at the Paris Creator Week, it could climb up to €33.14 billion in 2032.

The study suggests that the European system is based on three main territorial engines: Germany (€7.73 billion), UK (€7.67 billion) and France, after scrutinising seven European countries. The market globally accounts for €28.15 billion and forecasts anticipate growth to €135.1 billion.

Over three-quarters (75 per cent) of the European audience follows one content creator at least, and 42 per cent are consuming content each day.

In 2025, 348,058 creators are working in France, compared with 303,648 in 2024. This is less than one third of the European market (8.64 million creators in 2025) but the French numbers could pass the 1.47 million mark up to 2032, owing to the creator brands growth and pioneering rules, suggests the report.

Creators are mainly active in five much impacted sectors, such as content production and creative studios, media and entertainment, digital platforms and social media.

On the European basis, the ecosystem is largely based on small and medium audience creators, reaching between 1,000 and 100,000 subscribers.

The 1.7 per cent most significant creators are concentrating almost €8.33 billion of cumulated revenue.