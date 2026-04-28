V expands European ad partnership with Rakuten TV

V, the platform company behind VIDAA, has announced the expansion of its advertising collaboration with Rakuten TV Enterprise, the B2B arm of Rakuten TV, establishing a new partnership focused on in-stream video and native display advertising across key European markets, including the UK, Germany and France.

The agreement enables Rakuten TV Enterprise to deliver targeted advertising solutions within VIDAA’s ecosystem, including in-stream video ads across the TV Channels service and native display advertising placements across the TV interface, including the Home Screen.

This collaboration builds on the long-standing relationship between V and Rakuten TV in Europe, where the Rakuten TV app is already available on the VIDAA platform and a selection of Rakuten TV’s original streaming channels are carried within the TV Channels offering.

“Our relationship with Rakuten TV Enterprise is built on a shared vision for the future of connected TV advertising in Europe,” commented Assaf Suprasky, Senior Director Media Sales at V. “By combining VIDAA’s scale with Rakuten TV’s expertise in advertising, we are creating meaningful opportunities for brands to connect with audiences in a premium, content-driven environment.”

VIDAA’s TV Channels offering continues to grow across European markets, delivering curated free streaming channels alongside an expanding library of on-demand content. The integration of Rakuten TV Enterprise’s advertising capabilities enhances monetisation opportunities while maintaining a seamless and user-friendly viewing experience.

“This exciting partnership allows us to offer our agency and brand partners a truly comprehensive CTV solution. By extending our advertising capabilities beyond the Rakuten TV app and onto VIDAA home screens, we are able to offer advertisers access to European audiences (and beyond) at every stage of their CTV viewing experience,” added Stuart Keith, VP Global Ad Strategy & Partnerships, Rakuten TV Enterprise. “Clients can now drive high-impact awareness through premium Home Screen display creatives, while simultaneously securing targeted, measurable engagement via in-stream inventory. This expanded scope doesn’t just increase visibility – it enables brands to seamlessly connect with viewers throughout their entire entertainment journey, maximizing both campaign reach and creative impact.”