Seraphim raising £350m for space investments

Seraphim Space, the London-based investment company which specialises on space-related activity, is to raise £350 million (€403.9m) in order to capitalise on the space market. Seraphim described the timing as being at a “critical inflection market”.

“Recent developments have caused a significant cost reduction in access to space, with lower satellite and launch costs — there are few parts of the global economy that will be unaffected by space,” the company said. “SpaceTech’s accelerating growth is being driven by global security concerns, desire for climate sustainability and the search for the next generation of infrastructure for telecoms and artificial intelligence.”

The fundraising will be conducted by the issuance of C shares, a separate class of shares that allows the company to raise money without hurting the performance of people who already own the stock. The C shares, valued at £1 each, will convert into ordinary shares at periodic intervals.

The company said the extra capital would strengthen and expand Seraphim Space Investment Trust’s portfolio through deployment into a pipeline of investment opportunities. Seraphim Space floated on the London Stock Exchange in July 2021 at 100p a share. The shares, which have risen by about 85 per cent since the start of the year, closed down 22½p, or 10.1 per cent, at 200p on April 27th.

Seraphim Space’s most recent index covering global space investment showed that funding reached $8 billion in the first quarter of the year, more than double the $3.9 billion in the previous three-month period. This pushed the 12-month investment to a record high of $18.8 billion. The figures also showed that investment has moved beyond satellite communications into other areas such as data centres and space stations.