Gracenote launches new CTV ad platform

Nielsen’s Gracenote, the power behind consumer entertainment search and discovery experiences, is enabling better CTV ad planning, buying and reporting with the launch of Gracenote Content Connect. The new platform provides agencies, brands, supply-side platforms (SSPs) and demand-side platforms (DSPs) easy access to Gracenote’s standardised programme-level metadata. This facilitates precise programme-level ad targeting, better CTV campaign performance and transparent post-campaign reporting.

Media buyers can use Gracenote Content Connect in a range of ways to suit their workflows. They can either directly access the platform for ‘hands-on-keyboard’ creation of private marketplace (PMP) and programmatic guaranteed (PG) deals, or they can leverage their partner SSPs or DSPs to create, manage and activate deals on their behalf.

The flexible platform taps Gracenote’s proprietary content ID graph made up of standardised programme metadata organised in a structured taxonomy and connected by unique identifiers. This ensures both ad buyers and sellers are using a common language in relation to programming, a key necessity when shows are widely available across different ad-supported CTV platforms and services.

“Gracenote data is widely recognised as the media industry’s gold-standard for powering consumer entertainment search and discovery broadly,” said Kanishk Prasad, VP of Product at Gracenote. “By opening up access to content-based signals which enable smarter CTV ad targeting and better campaign performance, we’re taking a big step towards giving advertisers transparency, control and maximum scale across all CTV platforms.”

With visibility into key content signals such as genre, rating and mood, users can bid on CTV inventory and target messages at the programme level. This gives them full control over brand safety and ensures privacy-compliant placements while still delivering the scale needed to meet campaign objectives.

Gracenote will preview the new Content Connect platform at CES in January.