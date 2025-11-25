Little Dot Studios launches ChIP platform

Little Dot Studios, an All3Media company, has launched Channel Intelligence Partner (ChIP), its proprietary intelligence platform designed to deliver deeper optimisation, faster insights and stronger strategic decision-making across YouTube.

ChiP was built to support the growth and operation of more than 800 entertainment, sports and consumer brand YouTube channels, which are managed by Little Dot Studios and collectively garner over 6.5 billion organic views per month. The ChIP platform was conceived to provide actionable and in-depth insights layered over YouTube’s own analytics, to enable the Little Dot teams to maximise the performance of both its partner and its 135 owned and operated channels. The result is a single proprietary platform built specifically for the optimisation of digital publishing and audience engagement, powered by billions of data points that ChIP consolidates, interprets and translates into real action.

ChIP brings together a suite of tools that allow Little Dot Studios’ teams to identify opportunities and enhance performance quickly and at scale, surfacing insights beyond the limits of native YouTube analytics and built to support Little Dot’s YouTube professionals operate deeper in the nuance of platform performance.

Wayne Davison, Chief Revenue Officer, Little Dot Studios, said: “ChIP is a significant advancement for Little Dot Studios. This platform was built by YouTube experts for YouTube experts, giving our teams, and by extension our partners, a unique advantage in understanding, growing, and optimising those YouTube channels that are home to some of the most popular content ever produced. With YouTube’s algorithms consistently moving the goalposts, it’s crucial to have real-time intelligence that really gets into the weeds and enables us to adapt quickly. ChIP remains an internal system, and its impact on the results we deliver for partners is already clear.”

Graham Swallow, Director of Data, Tech & Product at Little Dot Studios, added: “We built ChIP because the tools available in the market simply weren’t designed for the scale or depth of YouTube strategy we deliver. This platform centralises everything from fine-tuning signals to revenue-impacting alerts, enabling insights that were previously too complex or too time-consuming to uncover. By keeping ChIP internal, we ensure our clients benefit uniquely from technology that no one else has – a system built by world-leading YouTube experts, tailored for established channels with deep content libraries and ambitious growth objectives.”