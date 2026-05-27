Virgin Media O2 to switch on O2 Satellite for iPhone

Virgin Media O2 will switch on its O2 Satellite service for iPhone on May 28th, allowing users to connect to the O2 network via satellite in areas where traditional cellular coverage is unavailable. The update will significantly expand access to the service following its launch earlier this year, enabling millions more people to stay connected in rural, coastal and remote parts of the UK.

O2 Satellite, which is the first direct-to-device satellite service to launch in Europe says Virgin Media O2, automatically connects compatible smartphones to satellite when cellular coverage is unavailable, supporting messaging and data across a range of apps, including Messages, Apple Maps, WhatsApp, Messenger, and location services. The service is designed to complement O2’s mobile network, helping customers stay connected in areas that have historically been mobile not-spots.

The service has boosted Virgin Media O2’s UK landmass coverage to 95 per cent, delivering a coverage uplift equivalent to an area around two thirds the size of Wales.

As well as extending coverage, O2 Satellite also provides an additional layer of resilience, helping customers stay connected in the rare event of a cellular network outage or natural disaster.

O2 Satellite is available as a £3-per-month Bolt On and will be included at no extra cost for all Ultimate Plan customers, benefiting tens of thousands of customers.

Chris Bournes, Commercial Director, at Virgin Media O2, commented: “Earlier this year, we made history with the switch on of O2 Satellite. Expanding the service to iPhone users is a major step forward in making this new, groundbreaking technology accessible to more customers. Whether you’re hiking, travelling or in a remote part of the UK, O2 Satellite helps ensure you can stay connected when you need it most.”