VMO2 switches on DTC satellite service

UK multiplay operator Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) has switched on O2 Satellite, a new satellite-to-mobile service powered by Starlink Direct to Cell. This makes VMO2 the first operator in the UK and Europe to launch satellite powered data services, enabling customers to stay connected in areas with no traditional mobile coverage, known as ‘not-spots’.

The service boosts VMO2’s UK landmass coverage from 89 per cent to 95 per cent , delivering a coverage uplift equivalent to an area around two thirds the size of Wales.

O2 Satellite has been designed to complement O2’s existing mobile network and customers will connect automatically when traditional cellular coverage is unavailable. This will help people stay connected when travelling or taking part in activities such as hiking and sailing, offering greater peace of mind in rural, coastal and other remote locations. As well as extending coverage into not-spots, O2 Satellite provides more resilience and acts as a back-up, helping customers retain connectivity in the rare event of a local cellular network outage where coverage is completely unavailable.

At launch, O2 Satellite supports text messaging and data across apps like WhatsApp, Messenger, Google Maps and more, providing an additional layer of reassurance when customers move beyond terrestrial mobile networks. The service is initially available to customers with the latest Samsung smartphones, with support for other devices, manufacturers and apps to be introduced soon.

The service is the result of a UK-first partnership with SpaceX, using Starlink’s low-Earth-orbit satellites to deliver connectivity direct to mobile devices using O2’s licensed mobile spectrum transmitted from space.

The launch of O2 Satellite follows successful internal trials, with Virgin Media O2 employees already using the technology in real-world conditions across the country.

At launch, O2 Satellite is available as a £3-per-month bolt-on and will be included at no extra cost for all Ultimate Plan customers in the near future, benefiting tens of thousands of consumers.

Lutz Schüler, CEO of Virgin Media O2, said: “This is a defining moment for UK mobile connectivity and a statement of our intent to keep innovating and ensure our customers can stay connected no matter where they are. By launching O2 Satellite, we’ve become the first operator in Europe to launch a space-based mobile data service that, overnight, has brought new mobile coverage to an area around two thirds the size of Wales for the first time. We already have the UK’s largest 5G+ footprint and we’re not standing still, investing heavily this year in our mobile network to give O2 customers a brilliant, reliable service that they can depend on.”

Baroness Lloyd, Minister for the Digital Economy, commented: “This is a major achievement for the UK and demonstrates leadership in next-generation connectivity. Being the first in Europe to launch direct-to-device satellite data services puts the UK firmly at the forefront of mobile innovation. O2 Satellite is a boost for growth and connectivity and a strong signal of the UK’s leadership in the global digital economy.”

Stephanie Bednarek, VP of Starlink Commercial Sales, added: “Delivering Starlink Direct to Cell in partnership with Virgin Media O2 underscores the importance of keeping people connected no matter where they are. For the first time, millions of people across the UK will have access to data, voice and video through apps, and messaging in remote areas where terrestrial coverage isn’t available.”

The switch on of O2 Satellite follows regulator Ofcom’s recent approval of the UK’s first licence for satellite-to-smartphone services.