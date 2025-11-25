LG enhances LG Channels

LG Electronics has unveiled an upgrade to its LG Channels FAST service. The update introduces a new logo and an enhanced user interface (UI) designed to deliver “a more intuitive and seamless viewing experience”. With advanced content recommendations, LG Channels now makes it even easier for viewers to discover and watch content.

Since its 2015 debut in Korea, LG Channels has evolved into a global service available in 33 countries, offering local language support in each market. Through partnerships with several content providers, the platform now features more than 4,000 channels that LG Smart TV users can access via the LG Magic Remote or the LG webOS home screen.

LG says that the new LG Channels logo “reflects its customer‑friendly nature and global identity. Its simple, universal design invites users to connect with LG Channels while highlighting LG’s commitment to delivering diverse, intuitive entertainment experiences worldwide”.

The enhanced UI and new features serve to make content discovery and navigation more efficient. Users can now receive personalised recommendations based on their viewing preferences. A new ‘quick access’ feature lets viewers simply press the ‘OK’ button on the LG Magic Remote while watching a programme to instantly see channel details, the TV guide, favourites and a list of popular content. This allows them to browse other live options and switch channels without ever leaving their current screen.

LG Channels now offers deeper personalisation powered by advanced AI algorithms that deliver tailored content suggestions. The platform is also introducing region-specific features to reflect local viewing habits and cultural preferences. In the US, users can keep track of new shows now due to new functionality allowing them to set reminders for upcoming content they want to watch. In Europe, a multi-audio feature is being added to enable instant selection of preferred dubbing languages, while in the Middle East, the interface will support right-to-left text display.

“LG Channels is designed to give users seamless access to high-quality, engaging content,” commented Chris Jo, head of the webOS Platform Business Center at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “With the latest upgrade, from the new logo to our refined personalisation features, we are enriching everyday viewing by making the user experience more intuitive and enjoyable for millions around the world.”

Building on its presence across North America, South America, Europe and Asia, LG Channels will soon expand into additional markets, including the UAE, Poland and Taiwan.