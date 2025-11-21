Comcast, Paramount, Netflix bid for WBD

As expected, Comcast, Paramount Skydance and Netflix are to have lodged first round bids for Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) following the November 20th deadline.

No details on the bids have yet been revealed, but bids were submitted “with deal insiders predicting a winning offer that will likely fall far short of the $30 [€26.05] a share that CEO David Zaslav said he wanted for the media conglomerate,” according to the New York Post, who added that Zaslav is expected to hold two or three rounds of bidding to push the price up.

Paramount is reportedly the only bidder thus far that is seeking to acquire the entire WBD portfolio, including all linear networks. Comcast and Netflix are said to be only interested in acquiring the studios and streaming businesses.