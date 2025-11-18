I’m A Celebrity draws record 2025 audience for ITV

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returned with a peak TV overnight audience of 7.6 million viewers on November 16th, averaging 6.8 million viewers across the 90 minute show. This marks ITV’s highest overnight audience of 2025 and the biggest entertainment launch on any channel this year.

The show also achieved an 83 per cent share of 16-34 year old viewers, with 1.5 million viewers in this demographic, up 9 per cent year on year. This was ITV’s biggest 16-34 audience in over a year (since the Euro 2024 football tournament). Streams on ITVX are also up 14 per cent since 2024, with the programme streamed 2.7 million times last night

The launch of the show, alongside England’s 2-0 World Cup Qualifier victory over Albania which peaked with 5.7 million TV viewers, and the new series of Bullseye, gave ITV1 its best performance on a Sunday this year. ITVX also had its best day since July, with just under 14 million streams.

I’m A Celebrity….Get Me Out of Here! is produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios. International distribution is handled by ITV Studios. This year’s contestants include TV presenter and comedian Ruby Wax, actor and pop star Martin Kemp, Heart Radio DJ & Model Kelly Brook, Sports Broadcaster & Former Lioness Alex Scott MBE and TV Personality Jack Osbourne among others.