Research: Record audio subscriptions in Sweden

In Q3 2025, Swedish households together held approximately 5.3 million music, audiobook and podcast subscriptions — the highest level recorded in Mediavision’s analyses. This corresponds to an increase of about 250,000 subscriptions in a year, mainly driven by music and podcast services.

“Willingness to pay for audio continues to rise in Sweden. We see a broader offering, where both new and established services are driving growth,” commented Fredrik Liljeqvist, Principal Analyst at Mediavision.

Spotify remains by far the largest actor. More than one-third of all audio subscriptions in Sweden are Spotify subscriptions.

“Spotify has been dominant for a long time, and we are now once again seeing growth after a stable period. Music streaming in Sweden shows clear ‘winner-takes-all’ tendencies,” Liljeqvist added.

Swedes now pay an average of about SEK 135 (€12.35) per month for paid audio services – a record high. That is around SEK 15 more than a year ago, corresponding to an increase of around 14 per cent.

“Price increases from several services are driving this development. At the same time, we see that consumers continue to pay – audio is taking an increasingly large share of households’ media budgets,” Liljeqvist concluded.