Viaplay assumes full ownership of Allente

Viaplay Group has, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, completed its acquisition of Telenor Communication’s 50 per cent stake in Allente Group, a proivder of DTH and broadband services, as per the agreement announced in July, for a cash consideration of SEK 1.1 billion (€0.1bn), thereby becoming the sole owner of Allente.

Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, Viaplay Group President and CEO commented: “The acquisition of, and partnership with, Allente is a strategic step in Viaplay Group’s ongoing transformation and fully in line with our focus on strengthening our Nordic core. The addition of Allente’s DTH and broadband TV platforms extends our customer reach, while Allente’s established customer base adds scale and stability to our operations. Now that the transaction is finalised, we look forward to sitting down with the Allente team to explore what the future should look like, and how we can build that future together in the smartest and most value creating way.”

The acquisition is financed with available cash, as well as a new SEK 1,726 million term loan to refinance the existing indebtedness of Allente. Viaplay Group has also established a new SEK 2,500 million working capital facility and cancelled its €646 million (approximately SEK 7,100 million) guarantee facility. Including the unchanged SEK 1,858 million of bonds and notes, the Group’s long-term indebtedness will have been significantly reduced to approximately SEK 6,100 million. In addition, Viaplay Group has reduced the size of its revolving credit facility from SEK 3,392 million to SEK 2,817 million. The resulting strengthening of Viaplay Group’s credit profile paves the way for a full debt refinancing in the future.

Viaplay Group noted that its pro forma financial outlook for 2025 and its long-term ambitions are unchanged.