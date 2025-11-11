France: TV-streaming hybridisation driven by young audiences

The gradual integration of TV channels into streaming platforms has been changing the audiovisual landscape. According to the latest wave of the study Decrypt’Media, published by Havas Media Network and CSA Research, awareness remains low but streaming-TV convergence appears particularly appealing for young audiences. “Despite partnerships such as France Télévisions on [Prime Video] or the upcoming integration of TF1+ on Netflix in 2026, this movement remains largely unknown to the general public,” finds the study. “Nearly three-quarters of French people say they are unaware of it, 74 per cent for France Télévisions and Prime, 76 per cent for TF1 and Netflix. Even among the subscribers concerned, awareness stays limited. Only 34 per cent of Prime subscribers know they already can access France Télévisions content”.

However, the integration of TV channels into SVoD platforms is generating a significant interest among those under 35, with 73 per cent expressing interest in accessing TV on these platforms, notes the study.

“Young people aged 18-24 are even more receptive (81 per cent), and represent a strategic target for advertisers looking to reconnect with an audience less exposed to linear TV,” the study finds.

More broadly, 67 per cent of Prime Video or Netflix subscribers welcome these partnerships.

And what remain key genres and the most anticipated content for subscribers are TV series (60 per cent), documentaries (44 per cent), and entertainment formats (38 percent) among Prime Video subscribers.

Driven by viral formats such as Love is Blind on Netflix and LOL, qui rit, sort, on Prime Video, entertainment also benefits from a strong presence social media.