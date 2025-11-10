The Celebrity Traitors sets VoD viewing record

The BBC’s debut episode of The Celebrity Traitors is now the biggest unscripted title on Broadcaster VoD ever. Episode 1 is the biggest single episode on TV so far this year with 14.8 million views (28 days) and The Celebrity Traitors has now become the biggest Unscripted title across the entire market in the UK since 2021. The finale broke records, (averaging 11.1 million with a peak of 12 million), making it the biggest overnight audience across the market since the BBC’s own record-breaking Gavin & Stacey viewing on Christmas Day 2024, and biggest overnight share (81 per cent) since the Euro 2024 football tournament. The finale episode had 1.9 million live requests on BBC iPlayer, which makes this the highest live-viewing number for any Entertainment episode on iPlayer of all time.

The Celebrity Traitors will return for a second series on BBC One and iPlayer in 2026.

Meanwhile, a new Economic Impact Report, which reveals that The Traitors franchise – including the UK, US, and Celebrity editions – has generated an estimated £21.8 million boost in Gross Value Added (GVA) to Scotland’s economy since filming began in 2022.

The report, which includes contributions from Visit Scotland and Screen Scotland, highlights the show’s role in promoting opportunities for the industry in Scotland and also highlights that for every £1 of GVA directly generated by the production, a total of £6.84 was added to the Scottish economy overall.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, commented: “Studio Lambert have done an outstanding job as The Celebrity Traitors has well and truly captivated the nation, becoming a bona fide highlight of the year bringing record numbers of people together to enjoy every twist and turn. In 2026 the doors of the castle will be opened again to welcome celebrity players to the game to see who can charm, who can scheme and ultimately who can survive in series two which promises to be just as unmissable as the first. Plus with Uncloaked returning and today’s news of the positive contribution The Traitors brand has made to Scotland’s economy, there is plenty to celebrate.”

Hayley Valentine, Director BBC Scotland, added: “The Traitors is an immense TV success story and it’s fantastic to have multiple versions of it filmed in Scotland. We welcome and celebrate it. This report highlights the many ways that Scotland is seeing a direct economic benefit from The Traitors filming here and, working together with our partners, we will use this success to promote sustainable growth within Scotland’s creative industry.”