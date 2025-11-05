France: M6, TF1 partner with Amazon on targeted ads

Amazon Ads is partnering with the French broadcasters M6 and TF1 to pilot launch its Amazon Publisher Cloud (APC) adtech service in the country. It marks the first roll out of the service in Europe, which will gradually open up to other broadcasters.

APC enables media companies to combine their own data with Amazon Ads segments via Amazon’s clean room technology. Advertisers buying through Amazon DSP are then able to target these segments on partnered media companies’ inventory. The publishers and broadcasters themselves meanwhile can index their audiences based on Amazon’s retail signals, and observe which content performs best with specific Amazon Ads audiences, and then optimise accordingly.

Adrien Masson, Managing Director of Amazon Ads France, commented: “Amazon Publisher Cloud represents a major step forward for advertising, and we are proud to launch its European rollout in France. The adoption of this solution by key players like M6 Unlimited and TF1 PUB creates a true synergy: it allows advertisers to effectively reach their target audiences, while offering our broadcast partners new opportunities to monetise their premium inventory thanks to Amazon’s exclusive signals.”

Tristan Lemoîne, Deputy Managing Director at M6 Unlimited, said: “With Amazon Publisher Cloud, we are taking another step in our data strategy for M6+. By combining the power of our audiences, our 1st-party data and Amazon’s insights, we continue to enrich our value proposition for advertisers.”

François-Xavier Pierrel, Chief Data and Ad Tech Officer at TF1 Group, added: “With Amazon Publisher Cloud, we are strengthening our strategy around our Graph:ID and our One data offering for agencies and advertisers by offering — through a unique matching between Amazon’s first party and TF1’s — programmatic distribution across all our digital inventories.”