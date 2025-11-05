Canal+ Brand & Communication Department reorganises

Following Canal+’s combination with MultiChoice, Canal+’s Brand and Communication Department is reorganising its international activities around two geographical divisions.

Firstly, Hala Saab has been appointed Director of Communication for Africa. Already responsible for the group’s communication across the African continent, her scope now expands to include the English- and Portuguese-speaking MultiChoice markets. She will now oversee all Canal+ communication activities across Africa.

Saab began her career as a media buyer at Mediacom. In 2001, she joined Canal+ France’s advertising sales division (CBS), where she successively held positions as Advertising Executive, Account Director, and Head of Sponsorship and Special Operations. In 2010, she took over as Head of Product Communication at Canal+ International. Four years later, she was appointed Director of International Communications, tasked with supporting the group’s development in Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Additionally, Armelle Masson has been appointed Director of Communication for Europe/Asia. In this role, she will lead Canal+ communication efforts in Europe (excluding France), as well as in Vietnam and Myanmar.

Masson began her career as a consultant at Publicis Consultants. She then continued at Lagardère and Noos, where she held Marketing and Communication Manager positions. She joined Canal+ France in 2005, where she held several roles. Since 2015, she has served as Communication Manager at Canal+ International, overseeing communications in Overseas territories and Asia, as well as cross-functional projects focused on content and digital strategy.

Both Saab and Masson now report to Emilie Pietrini, Chief Brand and Communication Officer of Canal+.

In France, the Brand and Communication Department is structured around two complementary areas: Céline Pontygayot oversees Advertising Communication, while Olivia Abehassera leads Corporate and Programmes Communication.