Canal+ closes MultiChoice deal

Canal+ and MultiChoice have announced that that all conditions to Canal+’s 35 billion rand (€1.72bn) takeover offer for the South African TV broadcaster have been fulfilled following the completion of all necessary regulatory conditions, thus making the deal unconditional.

Canal+ owned 46 per cent of MultiChoice as of September 19th, with another 2.2 per cent of shares tendered in its favour since, giving the London-listed company effective control of the TV broadcaster.

“The acquisition of MCG by Canal+ marks the largest transaction ever undertaken by Canal+, cementing the combined Group’s position as a global media and entertainment company,” said Canal+ in a press statement. “The combined Group will serve more than 40 million subscribers across close to 70 countries in Africa, Europe and Asia, supported by a workforce of approximately 17,000 employees.”

The integration of MCG and Canal+ will now start to take place. Canal+ said it intends to inform the market of its detailed plans and envisaged synergies when it provides a strategic update for the combined Group during Q1 2026.

For MultiChoice customers, all subscription and billing arrangements will remain the same.