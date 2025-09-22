Canal+ closes MultiChoice deal

“The acquisition of MCG by Canal+ marks the largest transaction ever undertaken by Canal+, cementing the combined Group’s position as a global media and entertainment company,” said Canal+ in a press statement. “The combined Group will serve more than 40 million subscribers across close to 70 countries in Africa, Europe and Asia, supported by a workforce of approximately 17,000 employees.”
The integration of MCG and Canal+ will now start to take place. Canal+ said it intends to inform the market of its detailed plans and envisaged synergies when it provides a strategic update for the combined Group during Q1 2026.
For MultiChoice customers, all subscription and billing arrangements will remain the same.