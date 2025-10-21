Forecast: 5G FWA to reach 150m subs by 2030

Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) subscriptions are set to more than double by 2030, according to Omdia’s 5G FWA Go-to-Market Strategies – 2025. The research highlights strong momentum across key markets led by India and the US and identifies FWA as the fastest-growing broadband access technology.

“Tier 1 operators must evolve beyond legacy deployment models and embrace segmentation, bundling, and AI-driven personalisation to monetise 5G FWA effectively,” commented Nicole McCormick, Chief Analyst at Omdia.

Omdia forecasts global FWA subscriptions to grow from 71 million in 2024 to 150 million by 2030, accounting for 88 per cent of total connections. The 5G FWA segment is projected to expand at a 23 per cent CAGR, driving total FWA service revenues to $46 billion (€39.5bn) by 2030, as premium 5G offerings capture a larger share of the market.

Regional Growth Highlights

India is set to become the largest 5G FWA market by 2030, reaching 37 million subscriptions, representing 40 per cent of global share and fueled by Reliance Jio’s aggressive rollout, supported by AI and digital twin technologies.

The US will remain a key market, reaching 20 million subscriptions, as operators expand their broadband footprint through diversified FWA offerings.

Nigeria, Italy, and Japan are expected to join India and the US as the top five 5G FWA markets by 2030.

Central & Southern Asia, Africa, and Latin America are emerging as high-growth regions, supported by falling CPE prices and innovative bundling strategies.

The report also notes Quality of Experience (QoE) is becoming a critical differentiator in 5G FWA offerings. Tier 1 operators are increasingly upselling based on service reliability, latency, and user-specific performance – particularly for gamers, remote workers, and video streamers – rather than relying solely on speed.

Omdia’s report finds 5G FWA will surpass 4G FWA by 2027 and is on track to overtake DSL as the world’s third-largest broadband technology. With cable modem subscriptions expected to decline, FWA is positioned to become the second most common broadband access technology post-2030.