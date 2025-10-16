Questionnaire reveals “resounding support” for BBC

The BBC has published the results of what it calls its “biggest ever listening exercise” revealing “resounding support” for its ethos.

The Our BBC, Our Future questionnaire, launched in March, received 872,701 responses, with people from across the UK sharing their views on the organisation and its future. The results will play a central part of the BBC’s planning for the future, now that the Charter Review process with government is underway.

The results show people demonstrated support for a BBC, with 83 per cent of respondents saying it is important that the BBC’s core mission to inform, educate and entertain continues.

The questionnaire additionally revealed:

93 per cent said it’s important the BBC seeks to pursue truth with no agenda

85 per cent said it’s important that the BBC backs the best homegrown storytelling

75 per cent said it’s important that the BBC brings people together.

Tim Davie, BBC Director-General, commented: “We have had such an incredible response to this questionnaire, which shows just how much people care about the BBC. I want to thank everyone who took part and shared their views with us. I strongly believe the BBC has never been more needed, both in the UK and around the world. The results of the questionnaire are clear – our audience wants an independent BBC, delivering high-quality programmes and content that they can trust; that tells the stories that matter to them and that reflect their lives. We are here to deliver for audiences across the UK and we will be taking everything they have told us with us as we shape the future of the BBC.”

The results indicate that audience wants the BBC to be:

91 per cent said it’s important to be independent from the government of the day

76 per cent said it’s important to reflect the people and different parts of the UK

76 per cent said it’s important to be an asset for the UK around the world.

82 per cent said it’s important to provide a valuable public service

80 per cent said it’s important to offer high-quality digital services

78 per cent said it’s important to offer something for everyone

A significant majority said the BBC is already doing well in some of these areas – 64 per cent said the BBC already provides a valuable public service.

But in other areas, the results show there is work to do. For example, 51 per cent of respondents said the BBC is currently effective in reflecting different parts of the UK and the lives of those who live there; while 38 per cent said the BBC is ineffective at being independent from the government of the day.

When it comes to programmes and content, questionnaire respondents want the BBC to provide either more or the same amount as it does now. In particular, over 40 per cent said they want more drama and documentaries and over 30 per cent want more sport, comedy and entertainment. In news 67 per cent said they want the same amount as now, in the future.

Having assessed and published the data, the BBC says it is now going through the findings in detail and considering the following questions to help inform how it can give audiences more value in the future:

How can we make the BBC more accountable to the public and more responsive to your wishes and needs?

Where can we invest more across the UK and support economic growth by commissioning and making more programmes and content around the country?

What more can we do to fight disinformation and support trusted information at home and around the world?

How much further can we go to support more local news reporting and services across the UK?

How can we harness the potential of AI in a safe and trusted way to support children’s learning and help the next generation?

How can we help make sure no one is left behind as the UK moves fully to a digital future?

These plans will form part of discussions with government, which has begun the process of reviewing the BBC’s Royal Charter. The current Charter expires at the end of 2027 and the government is expected shortly to publish a Green Paper and launch a consultation with the public on the future of the BBC.