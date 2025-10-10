Survey: 45% say TV has negatively impacted mental wellbeing

Research from the BBFC shows that two in five young people (45 per cent) have watched a film or TV series that negatively affected their mental wellbeing. Of those, almost all (97 per cent) said the content had some impact on them with nearly half (46 per cent) saying it stayed with them for a while. Many reported feeling sad or emotionally low (40 per cent), anxious or unsettled (39 per cent), while more than a quarter (28 per cent) reported trouble sleeping afterwards. As a result, three in ten (30 per cent) chose to avoid similar content in future.

In a survey of 2,000 young people aged 12-21 in the UK, 80 per cent have considered whether a film or TV series will negatively impact their mood or mental wellbeing before pressing play, with 84 per cent having thought about whether the content will contain disturbing themes or scenes they would rather avoid.

The survey identifies that while film and TV are a powerful source of joy and comfort, it also presents challenges for young people when it comes to managing mental wellbeing. Nearly three-quarters (73 per cent) of those who watch film or TV return to a favourite film or TV series when they need cheering up or emotional comfort, yet more than half of all young people aged 12-121 have avoided (55 per cent) or stopped watching something (55 per cent )because they believed it might negatively affect their wellbeing.

The content issues on-screen that most commonly caused negative impacts were identified as scary or disturbing imagery (31 per cent), violence or graphic scenes (30 per cent) or abuse and trauma (30 per cent).

The findings highlight that advanced information can help mitigate the negative effects, with seven in ten (70 per cent) who were negatively affected – and not fully aware of the content issues – feeling that the impact would have been lessened if they were aware in advance.

When asked what they want to know about before watching, two-thirds of young people pointed to abuse or trauma (65 per cent), scary and disturbing images (65 per cent) and violence or graphic scenes (63 per cent). Many would also like advance notice of discrimination and racism (57 per cent). Among older teens (16+), knowing about scenes of sexual violence (67 per cent) and suicide or self-harm (64 per cent) before watching was especially important. Young people who said they want this information in advance to prepare themselves mentally (42 per cent), protect their mood or mental health (38 per cent) or for concern for others they are watching with, such as a younger sibling (44 per cent).

With film and TV watchers actively considering suitability before watching – 82 per cent have thought about if the content is suitable for their age group, and 86 per cent for those they are watching with – the findings underline the vital importance of clear, consistent age ratings and content advice across cinema, physical media, and streaming services to help young people make confident, informed viewing decisions and, in doing so, help support and protect their mental wellbeing.

Almost all young people (97 per cent) say they have seen BBFC age ratings, and 77 per cent of those have used them – most often to decide if something is suitable for those they are watching with (46 per cent) or if it is aimed at their own age group (38 per cent). And, of the three-quarters (77 per cent) who have seen the BBFC’s content advice, 88 per cent say they have used it, most commonly to avoid content that could impact their mood or mental wellbeing (45 per cent) or as a general guide for understanding the mood or tone of a film or TV series (44 per cent). The BBFC has worked with streaming services on a voluntary basis since 2008, and today’s research shows that half of young people (50 per cent) have seen BBFC content advice on streaming platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video.

As Ofcom prepares to publish its new Video-on-Demand Code under the Media Act 2024, the need for transparent age ratings and content advice is more critical than ever, says the BBFC. Clear guidance and strong audience protection measures are essential in empowering young people to make safe, informed, and confident viewing decisions, no matter where they are watching.

David Austin OBE, Chief Executive of the BBFC, said: “It’s saddening that more than two in five young people have had their mental wellbeing negatively impacted by film and TV. Of those affected who were unaware of the content issues ahead of watching, 70 per cent said the impact would have been lessened if they’d known about these in advance. This clearly shows that young people want to make informed decisions about what they watch. Clear, transparent age ratings and content advice are essential tools that empower them to do so. On World Mental Health Day, this serves as a timely reminder that what we watch matters and that we must prioritise and invest in good mental health. Films, video content and websites can make a huge difference in our lives, and we want that difference to be a positive one. At the BBFC, we are committed to helping young people make safe and confident viewing decisions wherever they watch films and series – to choose what’s right for them and avoid what’s not.”

Ella Bradshaw, Policy Officer for Child Safety Online at the NSPCC, added: “This research is a crucial reminder that what children are exposed to on screens can have a real impact on their mental health and wellbeing. In a world where film, TV and social media are just a tap away, it’s never been more important for families to have clear, trustworthy guidance. Age ratings and advice that truly reflect young people’s voices and experiences are essential tools to help them and their parents and carers make informed choices. We fully support the BBFC’s ongoing work to help families steer through the digital noise and would urge social media platforms to follow suit, prioritise age-appropriate design and recognise the harm certain content can cause.”