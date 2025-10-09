Comscore, TiVo measurement collaboration

Comscore, a specialist in measuring and analysing consumer behaviours, and TiVo, a wholly owned subsidiary of entertainment technology company entertainment technology company Xperi, have announced a strategic partnership to integrate TiVo’s enriched programme metadata across Comscore’s cross‑platform audience measurement, unifying content identification across linear TV, streaming, and digital.

The collaboration brings together measurement across linear, CTV, FAST, and streaming into a unified, trusted view of content, empowering buyers and sellers with a clearer understanding of today’s audiences.

“This partnership moves the industry closer to the unified measurement it has been asking for,” said Greg Dale, Comscore Chief Operating Officer. “By integrating TiVo’s metadata, we help ensure programmes are identified accurately no matter where they appear, giving buyers and sellers the clarity they need to reduce waste, improve delivery, and transact confidently across platforms.”

“We’re excited to partner with Comscore to elevate the role of metadata in audience measurement,” added Fariba Zamaniyan, Global Vice President of Data Monetization at TiVo. “Together we can build and support measurement ecosystems that offer interoperability, simplify operations for publishers and provide buyers with a more connected view of content across services. We are thrilled to support Comscore and bring to fruition our shared vision for the future of the interconnected media landscape.”

The integration is expected to go live on October 27th.