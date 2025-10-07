Global launches Global Studios; acquires The Fellas Studios

Global, the Media & Entertainment group has unveiled details of a new Studio for video-first original podcast content. Global Studios will be home to Global’s podcast slate, including The News Agents and My Therapist Ghosted Me, alongside shows from the newly-acquired The Fellas Studios, which is behind shows including The Fellas, Saving Grace, Pitchside and Bach & Arthur.

Global Studios will seek to be the ultimate one-stop-shop for creators, with video and audio facilities, seamless distribution across all major platforms, and the marketing power of Global’s radio, digital and outdoor network. From hosting and distribution powered by Captivate (acquired by Global in 2021), to data-driven insights and monetisation via DAX , Global Studios will put creators and advertisers at the heart of a fast-growing, video-first podcast world.

The acquisition of The Fellas Studios, founded in 2021 by YouTubers Callum Airey (Calfreezy) and Joshua Larkin (TheBurntChip), marks the first deal under the Global Studios banner. In just a few years, The Fellas Studios has built some of the most talked-about Gen Z shows in the UK, reaching millions across YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts and social platforms.

Ashley Tabor-King CBE, Founder & Executive President of Global, commented: “The launch of Global Studios marks the start of the next chapter of Global’s on-demand audio & video content growth, with creativity and quality at its core. Starting as we mean to go on, we’re delighted to welcome The Fellas Studios to the Global family. In less than five years, Cal, Josh and Elliot have built the UK’s leading creator network, with ground-breaking, engaging shows and formats which are loved by millions. They are a hugely impressive team and we look forward to working with them in this next exciting phase of growth. This partnership is a fantastic addition to our growing podcast show portfolio.”

Simon Pitts, Group CEO of Global, said: “Global Studios will be the ultimate home for standout, video-first podcast shows, a place where creators can grow and brands can connect at scale. With world-class production, unrivalled distribution, and the full strength of Global’s marketing and commercial engine behind it, we’re building a launchpad for the next generation of media brands. From household names to rising stars, our ambition is to create and partner with shows that shape culture, unlocking growth for creators, advertisers and audiences alike.”

Airey said: “I’m extremely proud of what The Fellas Studios has achieved in such a short time. Our partnership with Global will further strengthen and expand what we can deliver to the market. Their expertise and experience perfectly complement our strengths as we continue to scale and enhance our offerings. The future of this space is incredibly exciting, and with Global sharing our ambition and drive, we are confident about what lies ahead.”

Larkin added “We started The Fellas Studios a few years ago with a simple idea, and we’re incredibly proud of how it has grown into one of the UK’s leading podcast production houses. Partnering with Global gives us the scale, resources, and expertise to take our work to the next level. They’re the perfect partner to help us reach bigger audiences, support our talent, and continue building on what we’ve achieved.”

Since launching podcasts alongside its radio brands, Global has expanded The Agents brand with The News Agents, The Sports Agents and The Crime Agents. Comedy and entertainment hits include Vogue & Amber, LuAnna and My Therapist Ghosted Me, as well as podcasts from some of the best known radio brands including Capital Breakfast’s After The Show, Show, and LBC’s Full Disclosure with James O’Brien.