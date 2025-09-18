Record digital audience for BBC Proms

The Proms season concluded on September 14th with the celebratory Last Night of the Proms, rounding off a run of 86 concerts: 72 at the Royal Albert Hall and 14 at venues across the UK.

The BBC reports that the Proms has increased its digital audience by almost a third since 2024 and there have been 6.1 million streams across BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds so far, up from 4.6 million last year.

A peak audience of 3.7 million tuned in for the Last Night of the Proms (up from 3.3 million in 2024), with over 1 million streams on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds to date.

Almost 300,000 people attended the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall and venues across the UK. More than 50 per cent of Royal Albert Hall audiences were new bookers, and 40 per cent of attendees at the Hall were under 40 years old.

BBC Proms in the North-East of England and the Radio 3 Breakfast tour of Gloucestershire and Somerset all drove notable uplifts in listening to the station among local audiences. Bristol, Bath, and Cleveland all saw increases of over 10 per cent, while Sunderland saw an uplift of 22 per cent.

This year’s BBC Proms welcomed many of the world’s most celebrated soloists and orchestras, including Yunchan Lim, Lisa Batiashvili and Golda Schultz, the Budapest Festival Orchestra conducted by Iván Fischer, the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra conducted by Klaus Mäkelä, the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra conducted by Andris Nelsons and the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Franz Welser-Möst.

Sam Jackson, Controller of Radio 3 and BBC Proms, commented: “The audience response to the BBC Proms 2025 has been nothing short of extraordinary. We welcomed nearly 300,000 people to the festival in person and reached our largest ever digital audience, with over 6 million streams: a testament to the reach and resonance of live orchestral music. From sold out nights at the Royal Albert Hall to regional performances and a rise in first time attendees, we’ve seen new audiences embrace the BBC Proms like never before. Our commitment to accessibility, diversity and artistic excellence continues to engage communities across the UK and with every Prom available on BBC Sounds until Monday 13 October, we can all enjoy the magic well into the autumn.”

Suzy Klein, Head of Arts and Classical Music TV, added: “2025 has been a landmark year in our coverage of the BBC Proms, with almost 10.7 million viewers watching on BBC television and more than 6 million streams across BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds. We’ve brought unparalleled range and quality, across the spectrum of classical and contemporary music, into homes across the UK, and the audience response has been so gratifying. It’s especially exciting to see younger audiences discovering the Proms through iPlayer, reaffirming the power of digital platforms to connect new generations with world-class music. I’m so proud of our TV teams, who continue to set the global gold standard for classical music broadcasting, and deeply grateful to our presenters and guests for sharing their passion and expertise with such brilliance.”