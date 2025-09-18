Germany: Online audio hits record levels

Germany’s Online Audio Monitor 2025 from VAUNET reveals that online audio has become inseparable from everyday life in the country. With 53 million users, it has reached a new record high. While new formats such as video podcasts are gaining traction and music streaming in cars is also becoming increasingly significant, linear web radio is still holding its own in an ever more diverse audio landscape. Artificial intelligence (AI), too, is making inroads into more and more audio formats, bringing listeners into contact with it ever more frequently.

Marco Maier, Chairman of the Radio and Audio Services Board at VAUNET (German Media Association) and Chief Executive of FFH Mediengruppe, commented: “Online audio is more relevant than ever. Never before have so many people used web radio, podcasts, audiobooks or music streaming. The Online Audio Monitor 2025 clearly underlines the central role of web radio in the digital audio market. Whether at home, on the move or in the car, radio content remains a familiar and reliable companion online across all age groups and regions. The combination of curated programming, local presence and digital accessibility makes web radio a cornerstone of the expanding online audio landscape. We’re proud that our online audio and podcast services contribute to the industry’s innovative strength and to the growth of the market.”

Traditional web radio: a mainstay of the digital audio cosmos

With 56 per cent of people tuning in at least occasionally, web radio is a firm anchor of audio consumption. This corresponds to around 39 million people aged 14 and above who regularly listen to linear radio programmes online – mostly traditional services that also broadcast on FM or DAB+. In terms of monthly (48 per cent) and daily use (24 per cent), web radio lags only slightly behind music streaming (54 per cent and 28 per cent).

Music streaming keeps growing

Music streaming continues to be the most widely used format among online audio services. Two-thirds of the population use such platforms at least occasionally, with increases across all age groups – most strikingly among the over-50s.

24 million in Germany listen to podcasts – especially political ones

‘Politics & society’ is the most popular podcast genre, with almost half of regular listeners showing an interest. Podcasts also play an important role around specific political events – more than half of regular listeners aged 18 and above (51 per cent) used them as at least a supplementary source of information during the German general election in 2025, while for 27 per cent they were even a (very) important source.

Video podcasts find their audience

Four in ten regular podcast listeners also watch podcasts with video – among the under-30s, the figure rises to six in ten. Interestingly, the over-30s consume video podcasts even more attentively than younger audiences.

Fans are willing to pay for podcasts

One in five regular listeners already pay for podcasts or support podcasters directly, especially among under-50s. This amounts to around 3.9 million people aged 14 and above. The potential, however, is far greater: around 60 per cent say they are generally willing to pay for podcasts, above all for ad-free content (32 per cent) and to support podcasters directly (23 per cent).

AI and audio: awareness grows, acceptance remains mixed

Some 36 per cent of online audio listeners believe they have already heard AI-generated content. While acceptance of synthetic voices or AI-only formats remains low, supportive functions such as automatic translation or content recommendations are more popular, particularly among younger users. Notably, those who have already encountered AI-generated audio tend to view its use much more positively.

Online audio in cars: accelerating growth

In Germany, 45 per cent of people aged 14 and above listen to online audio in their cars – an increase of four percentage points on the previous year, amounting to almost 32 million people. Among those who do so, radio remains the top format – and is increasingly being consumed via web-based channels (53 per cent).

Platforms and devices: smartphones still dominate, smart TVs are gaining ground

At 84 per cent, smartphones remain the primary device for online audio – rising to 94 per cent among the under-50s. Smart TVs are establishing themselves as the second most important device, with particularly strong growth for podcasts, audiobooks and music streaming. Among platforms, Spotify is the undisputed leader among the under-30s, while YouTube is gaining ground for podcasts and audiobooks.

Dr Thorsten Schmiege, President of the BLM Bavarian Regulatory Authority for Commercial Broadcasting, commented: “In the audio sector, AI is no longer a distant prospect – it’s already here, as the OAM makes abundantly clear. But acceptance doesn’t come automatically. Trust is built only through knowledge. That’s why we’re committed to education, transparency and the responsible use of AI.”

Dr Lars Peters, Deputy Chair of the Digital Audio Working Group at the BVDW German Federal Association of the Digital Economy and Podcast Sales Lead Germany at Spotify, added: “Online audio is firmly anchored in the daily lives of Germans – whether as web radio, music streaming or podcasts. The boundaries with video formats are increasingly dissolving, as the boom in video podcasts clearly shows. This development is creating enormous opportunities for advertisers: people of all ages listen to – and watch – online audio in a wide range of situations, regularly and quite naturally. Digital audio is therefore indispensable for the reach and impact of advertising campaigns.”