Whale TV signs MENA ad deal with ThePubverse

ThePubverse, the media monetisation arm of ArabyAds, has signed a partnership with Whale TV, the independent TV OS maker. The agreement grants ThePubverse exclusive rights to Whale TV’s display and video advertising inventory across the GCC and Egypt, significantly expanding access to premium Connected TV (CTV) inventory for advertisers across the MENA region.

Whale TV licenses its TV OS to more than 400 TV brands around the world, including: Philips, Westinghouse, JVC, Telefunken, RCA, MAGNAVOX, Dixon, and others. In addition to its exclusivity in GCC and Egypt, Whale TV also sees strong traffic in Turkey and has an established presence across the EU5 countries (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), particularly in premium content verticals such as Hollywood productions and global entertainment.

This partnership creates a gateway for both regional and global advertisers to reach households across MENA through brand-safe and data-driven CTV environments. Supported formats include Masthead ATF (display and video), in-stream video ads, and standard display banners, enabling brands to run both awareness-driven and performance-focused campaigns at scale.

“This partnership significantly expands what’s possible for advertisers in MENA,” commented Ayman Haydar, CEO of ThePubverse. “By bringing Whale TV’s global CTV inventory into our ecosystem, exclusive across the GCC and Egypt, with strong traffic from Turkey, we’re offering brands greater scale, smarter placements, and access to truly premium environments. It’s a meaningful step in our commitment to Whale TV’s expansion into MENA via ThePubverse, which aligns with its global growth strategy, enabling advertisers, particularly global brands, to tap into high-value audiences across the GCC, Egypt, Turkey, and EU5 countries through localised monetisation solutions.

“Our partnership with ThePubverse represents a natural alignment between two companies driving the future of CTV,” added Chris Hock, Vice President of Whale TV Ads. “ThePubverse brings a clear understanding of the MENA market, and together we’re unlocking new value for advertisers through scale, premium inventory, and a unified approach to Connected TV monetisation.”

The partnership is now live, with inventory and campaign access available through ThePubverse.