TikTok’s Jordan joins Little Dot Studios

Little Dot Studios (an All3Media company), has appointed Erik Jordan as its new VP, Content Strategy, US. Based in Los Angeles and reporting to Ben Arnold, SVP, Commercial Operations, Jordan will lead and scale the Little Dot Studios US Content Strategy team. In this senior role, he will drive the creative vision for the agency while supporting key client relationships.

Jordan has over 14 years of experience helping brands, platforms, and creators produce meaningful content. He joins Little Dot Studios, after having co-founded his own digital marketing agency, where he turned creative ideas into scalable strategies for a range of entertainment and talent clients. Previously, Jordan headed partnerships at TikTok, launching major content-driven initiatives for TikTok Shop, LIVE, and cultural moments like Pride and Mental Health Awareness month. Before that, he held senior marketing and content strategy positions at Capitol Records and later joined Meta in London, managing content partnerships across EMEA.

Ben Arnold, SVP, Commercial Operations, Little Dot Studios US, said: “Erik brings a 360-degree perspective on the digital content ecosystem. His expertise in creating content strategies that shape culture and deliver real results will be invaluable as we continue to scale our U.S. operations. We’re thrilled to have him lead our Content Strategy team and deliver best-in-class work for our partners.”

Jordan added: “I’m really excited to join the team at Little Dot Studios and create content that cuts through the noise. This feels like the natural next step in a journey that’s always been about building real relationships and making content that actually connects. Running my own agency (and surviving the algorithm) taught me how far great ideas can go when clients feel supported and the vibes are right. My time at TikTok and Meta gave me a front-row seat to how content moves at scale. I’ve seen first-hand how creators, brands, and platforms come together to shape culture in real time. I’m looking forward to turning bold ideas into content that moves people…and having some fun while we’re at it.”