WBD extends World Snooker Tour rights

The World Snooker Tour will continue to be shown across Europe on Eurosport and HBO Max as Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) extends its exclusive broadcast rights until at least the 2030-2031 season. The renewed five-year deal with World Snooker Tour extends Eurosport’s position as the home of snooker nearly 30 years after it first began broadcasting the sport’s biggest events in 2003.

The partnership grants broad access to the World Snooker Tour, including the heralded Triple Crown – the World Championship, the Masters and the UK Championship – as well as other tournaments such as the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters, Shanghai Masters, and Tour Championship among others.

During the 2024/25 season, more people than ever watched snooker on Eurosport with more than 88 million individual viewers reached with 1,500 broadcast hours delivered in each market.

Trojan Paillot, SVP, Sports Rights Acquisitions and Syndication, at WBD Sports Europe, said: “We are thrilled to extend our long and successful partnership with IMG and the World Snooker Tour to continue telling the stories of the iconic players setting new records and delivering more drama and intensity at the table all year round. With more than two decades of experience and snooker expertise demonstrated by producing coverage of the world’s greatest tournaments, we are perfectly positioned to provide broad access to the World Snooker Tour. By harnessing our comprehensive portfolio of channels and platforms, we will maximise the viewing opportunities for snooker fans across Europe while supporting the growth of the sport internationally.”

WST’s Chief Commercial Officer, Peter Wright, added: “Eurosport has played such a significant role in developing the popularity of our sport across the continent. We meet so many fans who say that their first experience of snooker was watching on Eurosport. And of course many professional players from countries such as Belgium, Poland and Germany also discovered our sport this way. So in announcing this new extension we are celebrating the marvellous relationship between snooker and Eurosport and HBO Max. We are proud to have grown snooker to a level where it stands alongside huge events like the Olympics, Grand Slam tennis and the Tour de France as the premier sports content on Eurosport and HBO Max. We are excited to be working alongside the team at Warner Bros. Discovery given their visionary approach, heralding a new era in sports broadcasting. We welcome the opportunities for collaboration across sports and wider content – and particularly loved Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal promoting our World Championship! We look forward to building on our long-standing partnership with WBD for the next five years and beyond.”

In addition to multi-market linear coverage on Eurosport in 20 languages, WBD provides access to tournaments during the World Snooker Tour on its enhanced streaming platform, HBO Max, which continues to rollout in new markets with launches planned in Italy, Germany and the UK in early 2026.

The current 2025-2026 World Snooker Tour features 22 tournaments in total, 18 of which are ranking events. Judd Trump is currently the world number one heading into a busy period of snooker with the UK Championship (November 29th to December 7th); Masters (January 11th to 18th 2026) and World Snooker Championship (April 18th – May 4th 2026) coming up.