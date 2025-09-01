DAZN ad partnership with The Trade Desk

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has announced a partnership with The Trade Desk, the advertising technology player, to innovate DAZN’s platform for advertisers across Europe through enhanced targeting capabilities and connectivity to DAZN’s premium inventory.

DAZN is leveraging European Unified ID (EUID) to enable advertisers to transact on addressable inventory with precision. Additionally, OpenPath will provide advertisers with direct access to DAZN’s inventory, while helping to ensure a transparent supply chain and enabling publishers to maximise revenue.

Joe Connors, VP Advanced Advertising at DAZN, commented: “DAZN has a proven track record of putting its brand partners at the heart of sport through an approach to advertising that pushes the boundaries of innovation. Our collaboration with The Trade Desk allows DAZN to empower its partners to connect with a global audience of sports fans in an even more targeted way.”

“Live sports and data-driven advertising are the perfect match, thanks to the combination of real-time viewer engagement and relevant targeting,” said Sven Hagemeier, GM of Inventory Development at The Trade Desk. “Our partnership with DAZN brings this synergy to life through innovations like EUID and OpenPath, which offer advertisers great transparency, cutting edge privacy controls and direct access to premium live sports content. This represents a win-win for advertisers and the industry at large.”