Forecast: Global smartphone market to grow 1% in 2025

“While tariff volatility continues to pose high uncertainty, for now it is just background noise for the majority of smartphone vendors. OEMs must push forward their diversification and production plans to ensure there are enough shipments to fulfill demand which remains healthy in most markets, in select segments,” said Nabila Popal , senior research director with IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. “Strong growth in US and Middle East and Africa (MEA), of 3.6 per cent and 6.5 per cent, as well as 0.8 per cent growth in Asia Pacific excluding China (APeC) in 2025 will help offset the 1 per cent decline in China expected this year. China’s forecast was reduced from previous 3 per cent YoY growth, as the government subsidies phase out and are no longer expected to significantly stimulate demand amidst ongoing economic challenges. With this mixed bag of regional trends, the key to success for OEMs will be identifying where those pockets of opportunities are.”

Although unit growth remains soft at 1 per cent for 2025, the smartphone market is expected to see robust 5 per cent YoY growth in ASP and 6 per cent growth in value this year as vendors strategically focus on value growth rather than chasing volume share. OEMs continue to drive investments in new technologies like slimmer designs, GenAI, foldable form factors and camera features to push the boundaries of innovation, generate consumer interest and help justify the ongoing premiumisation trend. This is further fueled by heavy promotions and interest free financing programs, which help make premium phones more affordable.

“GenAI continues to be a significant focus for vendors in differentiating themselves as they integrate AI features into their devices to drive shipments,” said Anthony Scarsella , research director with IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker. “IDC forecasts over 370 million GenAI smartphones to be shipped globally in 2025, contributing to 30 per cent share. As the number of use cases expands and consumer education increases, we expect on-device GenAI capabilities to be incorporated into more mid-range devices, making them a standard must-have feature sooner rather than later—boosting GenAI share to over 70 per cent by 2029.”

“The hardware and software advancements in recent foldable launches from leading vendors such as Samsung, Google, Motorola, Honor, and Huawei signal that the foldable category is rapidly maturing and knocking down the barriers that have prevented mainstream adoption,” said Francisco Jeronimo, vice president, Client Devices. “IDC forecasts the foldable market to accelerate to 6 per cent year-over-year growth in 2025 (from 4 per cent in 2024), followed by another 6 per cent in 2026 and 11 per cent in 2027. The stronger performance will be driven by greater demand as the category matures, more models will be launched that address the top two concerns which have historically held consumers back: durability and price. Nevertheless, we expect foldables to remain somewhat niche and continue representing less than 3 per cent of total smartphone shipments by 2029.”