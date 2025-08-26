O’Shea appointed ITV Studios Technology Director

ITV has announced the appointment of Matthew O’Shea as Technology Director for ITV Studios. O’Shea has over 30 years of experience in technology and business transformation, and will report into Simon Farnsworth, ITV CTO, with an additional reporting line into David McGraynor, Chief Operating Officer, ITV Studios. He will lead a team responsible for the design, implementation, and support of technology solutions that enable ITV Studios to produce and deliver content efficiently and effectively.

O’Shea will shape and deliver the technology strategy that underpins ITV Studios’ content creation, production, and distribution. This includes digital transformation initiatives to optimise workflows and enhance content delivery, creating new business opportunities and will work closely with other Technology teams within ITV.

O’Shea’s previous role was Director of Group Technology Platforms at ITV. He joined ITV in 2011, having previously worked at the BBC and the Home Office.

Farnsworth commented: “Matt has played a pivotal role in modernising ITV’s infrastructure and leading our transformation to the cloud. He brings to this new role a strong expertise in technology transformation and I’m excited for both him and the ITV Studios technology team as he takes on this new role.”

McGraynor said: “Technology is at the heart of our More than TV strategy, and Matt’s appointment is a significant step in ensuring ITV Studios remains at the forefront of content creation and distribution. His expertise will be crucial in empowering our teams with the right tools to succeed in the future.”

O’Shea added: “I’m thrilled to be joining ITV Studios at such a dynamic time for the industry. Throughout my career I’ve led a wide range of successful change initiatives across the media and government sectors and the opportunity to shape and deliver the technology strategy for one of the biggest global creators and distributors of TV content is a huge privilege.”