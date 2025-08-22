Bundesliga signs MENA deal with MBC

Top flight football from Germany’s Bundesliga will be available to football fans throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, following the announcement of a three-year partnership with MBC Group.

The deal, which begins immediately, ensures that the millions of German football fans across the region can watch Bundesliga matches without restriction, starting with the season opener between reigning champions FC Bayern München and RB Leipzig on August 22nd.

Three matches a week will be available on free-to-air (FTA) channel MBC Action, while the opening match will air on the flagship channel MBC1 to celebrate the launch of the new season. All matches will be available on Shahid – the Arabic streaming platform.

“We are proud to work with the region’s leading player, and one that is committed to bringing the Bundesliga closer than ever before to millions of football fans,” commented Peer Naubert, CEO of Bundesliga International. “As one of the fastest growing regions for football fandom, and in particular within the female demographic, the Middle East and North Africa is central to our global growth strategy, and our partnership is built on a 360-degree, localised approach that will ensures we are telling the stories that matter in a relevant and engaging way. From the world-class product on the field, to our unique and unrivalled clubs and fans, MBC’s phenomenal reach and position as a media and entertainment superpower will ensure that together we deliver the best of the Bundesliga day-in and day-out.”

“We are proud to partner with the Bundesliga, bringing the next three seasons of the German Premier League to the MENA region exclusively across MBC broadcast and streaming platforms. Our partnership will extend beyond broadcasting rights to also include marketing and promotion, as well as exchanging comprehensive technical expertise, and much more,” said Mike Sneesby CEO of MBC Group. “This new agreement is part of our strategic objective to bring the best international sports to millions of fans across the Arab world and the entire region and will allow them to enjoy all the magic of German football.”

Earlier this week, the Bundesliga announced a FTA deal with the BBC in the UK, and a PPV deal with Prime Video.