Bundesliga PPV matches on Prime Video UK

Prime Video is expanding its sports offering in the UK with football from Germany’s top-flight Bundesliga joining Ligue 1 and UEFA Men’s National Team matches as part of its Pay-Per-View (PPV) lineup.

Bundesliga on Prime Video kicks off on August 24th for the opening weekend of the 2025/26 season, in a multi-year deal. Prime Video will exclusively broadcast two Sunday afternoon fixtures every match week, in addition to 15 extra Sunday games throughout the season and at least one match during the midweek and final day match weeks. Prime Video will also show four matches of the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 Relegation Play Offs. Matches will cost £2.49 each, with no Prime membership required.

“German football has an intense following in the UK, especially as more English talent such as Jobe Bellingham and Jarrell Quansah join the likes of Harry Kane in the Bundesliga,” commented Tim Wood, Head of Rights and Business Affairs, Prime Video Sport, EMEA. “By expanding our Pay-Per-View selection with Bundesliga matches, we’re giving UK football fans more ways to engage with European football throughout the season without long-term commitments or subscriptions.”

Peer Naubert, Bundesliga International CEO, added: “The relationship between British football fans and the Bundesliga is a love affair that has been growing for decades. The noise of our sold-out stadiums, the unique history of our clubs, the end-to-end football that entertains and excites: our goal is to transport these moments of magic from the pitch to the screen, and with Prime Video showing Bundesliga matches each Sunday, we are confident that fans throughout the UK will experience the best of German football.”

The first Bundesliga fixtures on Prime Video in the UK are: