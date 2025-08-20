FTA Friday night Bundesliga on BBC

BBC Sport has signed a multi-year broadcasting deal with the Bundesliga, Germany’s top flight football league, to show free-to-air matches from the start of the 2025-26 season. As part of the new agreement, BBC Sport will stream one match a week on Friday nights, starting on August 22nd when 2024-25 Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich take on RB Leipzig in the opening game of the season.

All matches will be available to watch live on the BBC Sport website, app and on BBC iPlayer every Friday, with highlights of the biggest in-game moments across BBC Sport’s social media channels.

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport, commented: “To be able to include Bundesliga matches within our live football offering is phenomenal, especially Bayern Munich’s opening game with England’s captain Harry Kane. I’m proud BBC Sport has such an impressive portfolio of football coverage across all of our platforms – from live games to highlights, digital clips to breaking news on the website, we’ve got fans covered this season.”

The first matches to air on the BBC (with all KO times at 7:30pm) include:

August 22nd – Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig

August 29th – Hamburger SV v FC St Pauli

September 12th – Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Eintracht Frankfurt

September 19th – VfB Stuttgart v FC St Pauli

September 26th – Bayern Munich v SV Werder Bremen

Additional matches will be available to watch via PPV on Prime Video in the UK.