Yahoo Sports Network FAST channel goes live

Yahoo Sports and C15 Studio are announcing the launch of Yahoo Sports Network, a free, ad-supported streaming TV channel available online and through various FAST services.

Yahoo Sports Network features more than 60 hours of original programming a week from shows covering a range of sports, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, combat and more. This includes live programming such as The Ariel Helwani Show, Yahoo Sports Daily, Inside Coverage and Yahoo Fantasy Forecast, as well as recorded episodes of The Kevin O’Connor Show, Football 301, Network with Rich Kleiman, and other fan favourites.

Operated by C15 Studio, a specialist in sports streaming channels, Yahoo Sports Network is now available on LG Channels and Sling Freestream, and launching on Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Fubo, Plex, Prime Video, and The Roku Channel over the coming weeks.

The channel is also available on yahoosports.tv, a new home for Yahoo Sports video. In addition to distributing Yahoo Sports Network, yahoosports.tv houses highlights from most every major sports league, as well as content from partners such as OneFootball and Motorsport Network. This gives fans a one-stop shop for Yahoo Sports video programming on desktop computers and mobile devices.

“Our video business is growing rapidly – across the number of shows we produce, the hours of content we deliver, and most importantly, the viewership by fans,” said Ryan Spoon, President of Yahoo Media Group. “We are excited to officially launch the Yahoo Sports Network and make it widely available across leading FAST services.”